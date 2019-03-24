Stampede at Disneyland Paris as Visitors Mistake 'Loud Noises' for Gunfire

Visitors to Disneyland Paris mistook the suspicious noises made by broken escalator for gunshots and explosions and fled in panic, according to the local edition of Actu.

The incident occurred on the evening of 23 March; as a result of a panic, several people sustained minor injuries.

The broken mechanism led guest visiting the theme park to believe that somebody was shooting. The visitors were terrified, and attempted to run away.

As a result, several people were injured.

"It began working erratically, and causing loud noises. It may be that some people have been hurt in this accident," an eyewitness said, as quoted by the news outlet news.com.au.

#BREAKING: Paris Disneyland Update: French Police heading to Disneyland Paris



Video Credit: Team Looopings

pic.twitter.com/qng1SOSYyb — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) March 23, 2019

After visitors posted reports about gunfire and explosions on the social networks, police and emergency services arrived at the scene and temporarily closed the amusement park.

Later, the French Interior Ministry confirmed that the alarm was false. The ministry was asked to share information only from trusted sources.