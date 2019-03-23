Thousands of Germans Reportedly Take to Streets to Protest EU Copyright Reforms

Tens of thousands of people in different German cities have gathered for a massive protest against the copyright reforms planned by the European Union, DPA reported.
The outrage is connected with some parts of the legislation: in particular, Article 11, which allows publishers to charge platforms if they link to their stories (the "link tax"), and Article 13, putting legal responsibility on platforms for users uploading copyrighted material (the so-called ‘upload filter').
#Münster #uploadfillter #Artikel13 #europademo pic.twitter.com/3qrfwSeIQR— Dieser Name ist Urheberrechtlich geschützt (@xodomsexo) 23 марта 2019 г.
Zu aktuellen demo in Hamburg gegen Artikel 13 sind ca 8000 Menschen auf der Straße#Artikel13Demo #SaveYourInternet #Hamburg #Demo pic.twitter.com/7NR88OrAcE— Deutschland-112 (@deutschland_112) 23 марта 2019 г.
Though the reform is believed to help authors, artists and journalists to ensure payments for their works, opponents of the legislation insist it would force websites to install filters, hinder online creativity and restrict the freedom of speech.
Also Eines muss man #CDU und #CSU lassen:— Love, Beats & HappyBass feat. #EggBoy (@LoveBeatsHB) 23 марта 2019 г.
Sie schaffen es innerhalb kürzester Zeit Hunderttausende auf die Strasse zu mobilisieren… gegen sich ^^#München #Artikel13 #SaveTheInternet #SaveYourInternet #botssoweitdasaugereicht pic.twitter.com/noiWiiT1nT
According to the news agency, the biggest demonstration is held in Munich, where some 40,000 to protest the legislation, marching under the motto "Save your internet".
Thanks to all the bots in Munich #no13 #SaveYourInternet #Uploadfilter #artikel13 pic.twitter.com/GAuXI1s9wi— Sebastian (@blackw1ng) 23 марта 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)