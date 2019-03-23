Thousands of Germans Reportedly Take to Streets to Protest EU Copyright Reforms

The planned changes would require tech giants, such as Facebook and YouTube, to take responsibility for copyright materials users upload to their platforms. Though the measure is aimed at protecting copyright holders, some believe it might restrict the freedom of speech.

Tens of thousands of people in different German cities have gathered for a massive protest against the copyright reforms planned by the European Union, DPA reported.

The outrage is connected with some parts of the legislation: in particular, Article 11, which allows publishers to charge platforms if they link to their stories (the "link tax"), and Article 13, putting legal responsibility on platforms for users uploading copyrighted material (the so-called ‘upload filter').

​Though the reform is believed to help authors, artists and journalists to ensure payments for their works, opponents of the legislation insist it would force websites to install filters, hinder online creativity and restrict the freedom of speech.

​According to the news agency, the biggest demonstration is held in Munich, where some 40,000 to protest the legislation, marching under the motto "Save your internet".