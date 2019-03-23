Cruise Liner Stalls Near Norwegian Shore, 1,300 People Being Evacuated (PHOTOS)

MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) – Norwegian rescue services are carrying out a massive rescue operation evacuating 1,300 people from the Viking Sky cruise liner that lost steam near the western shore of the country, police said.

"The liner faced problems with an engine and cannot continue the voyage," a police spokesman told the VG media outlet.

According to police, the rescue operation may last for a long time.

READ MORE: Well, This is Epic: WATCH Cruise Liner Destroying Port Moorings in Puerto Rico

Cruise ship “Viking Sky” with 1300 passengers aboard has sent out #MAYDAY as it drifts closer to the shore in Hustadvika on the northwestern coast of Norway. There’s bad weather in the area and eye witnesses estimate the ship is approximately 1km from the shore #vikingsky pic.twitter.com/5qfxcvIQsZ — Alexander Hansen (@AlexanderXV) 23 марта 2019 г.

The spokesman also noted that three helicopters were sent to the site of the emergency.

Police added that they organise a camp for evacuated people on the shore.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.