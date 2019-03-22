German Police Detain at Least 10 During Anti-Terrorist Operations - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 suspects were detained during anti-terrorist raids in the German states of Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate, local media reported on Friday, citing the Frankfurt-am-Main prosecutor's office.

According to the Hessenschau portal, anti-terrorist operations led by the Criminal Police Office of the federal state of Hesse began early in the morning on Friday.

The Frankfurter Neue Presse reported that 10 people aged from 20 to 42 years old had been detained in Frankfurt, Offenbach, Wiesbaden and Mainz on charges of financing terrorism and conspiring to commit a crime. It is reported that three detainees are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack using a vehicle and a firearm.

During the day, the detainees will be brought before the examining judge of the Frankfurt Land Court, who will decide on issuing a warrant for their arrest.

