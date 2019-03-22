Register
20:47 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy leader Nigel Dodds, speaks to the media outside the Cabinet Office, in London

    Triggered: DUP's Dodds Slams May's 'Inexcusable' Failure to Secure Brexit Plan

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The memo attacks the Prime Minister's speech in Brussels on Thursday night, stating that the British leader had "missed an opportunity" to "help unite the country" by failing to improve her Brexit deal.

    UK prime minister Theresa May was slammed by Democratic Unionist Party's Commons leader Nigel Dodds released a damning statement attacking the British head of state on Friday. 

    The DUP leader said on camera: "Lectures by the Prime Minister putting the blame on others cannot disguise the responsibility her government bears for the current debacle and the fact that her agreement has been twice overwhelmingly rejected in Parliament." 

    Based on the statement, the DUP may not back Mrs. May's beleaguered Brexit deal when Commons votes on it next week, just days before the 29 March deadline.

    In his written statement, Mr. Dodds chided the Prime Minister, calling her failure "disappointing and inexcusable" and accusing Mrs. May of capitulating "before securing the necessary changes which would get an agreement through the House of Commons." 

    "The Government has consistently settled for inferior compromises when they didn't need to and when there was, and is, more negotiating with the EU to be done," Mr. Dodds said. 

    "Lectures by the Prime Minister putting the blame on others cannot disguise the responsibility her government bears for the current debacle and the fact that her agreement has been twice overwhelmingly rejected in Parliament." 

    He also scolded Mrs. May for kicking "the can down the road for another two weeks" and reneging on her promise to "leave the EU on 29th March". 

    The DUP had consistently urged a deal that "delivers on the referendum results" and worked for constituencies across the UK and EU, the statement said.   

    "But it must be a deal that protects the Union," Mr. Dodds said. "That remains our abiding principle. We will not accept any deal which poses a long term risk to the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom." 

    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Brexit for Dummies: What Would a No Deal Really Look Like to Average Briton?

    With less than ten days before the 29 March deadline, Prime Minister May has continued to push her twice-failed Brexit plan into Commons, which suffered the worst defeat in Parliamentary history after MPs voted 432-202 against it on 15 January.

    Mrs. May visited Brussels on Thursday to secure last-minute assurances on an extension to Article 50, with EU officials unanimously agreeing to delay Brexit until 22 May, a day before EU parliamentary elections began, under the condition that her deal was approved, and until 12 April if British MPs did not.

    Related:

    Jeremy Corbyn Set to Discuss Possibility of ‘Soft Brexit’ With Theresa May
    Brexit for Dummies: What Would a No Deal Really Look Like to Average Briton?
    EU to Lose 40bn Annually From No-Deal Brexit, While US & Russia Prosper - Study
    'RIOTS, DEATH, EVACUATION': Wild No-Deal Brexit Headlines Amid UK Media Frenzy
    Tags:
    brexit concerns, no-deal Brexit, political statement, Brexit 'deal or no deal', diplomatic row, statement, Brexit Plan, agreement, Brexit, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Nigel Dodds, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Brussels, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse