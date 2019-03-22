'Miss Hitler' Wanted to Play Football With SEVERED HEAD of a Jew – Report

The prosecution described Alice Cutter as "a central spoke in the National Action wheel", whose “violent racist mindset” permeates the “secret chat groups” used by the organisation.

Alice Cutter, a 22-year old British girl who in 2016 entered the “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant using “Buchenwald Princess” as her alias, and who now stands trial for being a member of a “proscribed terrorist organisation”, allegedly expressed her desire to use a severed head of a Jew as a football, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC stated that Cutter previously said in a private message to Alex Deakin, a convicted member of the banned extremist group National Action, that she "considered a good thing was a game of football in which the ball was Jew's decapitated head so that the Jew, in her words, got a good kicking every time."

"Cutter's violent racist mindset leeches right through the secret National Action chat groups", Jameson remarked, describing her as "a central spoke in the National Action wheel".

Alice Cutter is charged with spreading hatred and advocating for "pathological racial prejudice" while being an active member of National Action, a group that was banned by UK authorities in 2016 after it applauded the murder of British MP Jo Cox.

Cutter herself has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty during a previous hearing in January.