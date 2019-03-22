Train With Toxic Materials Derails in Southwestern France - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A freight train carrying toxic materials, including ammonia, derailed in France's southwestern department of Landes on Friday, local authorities said in a statement.

"This morning, a 10-car freight train derailed in the Begaar commune… Out of the 10 train cars, three carrying toxic materials were impacted," the statement said.

The communique also said out of the three derailed train cars, one had a leak but did not pose any threat.

#Landes #Déraillement d'un train de marchandises à Bégaar. 3 wagons impactés. Cet incident n'a aucun impact sur le trafic des voyageurs. Il est conseillé de:

✅ne pas se rendre sur cette zone,

✅et de suivre les consignes de sécurité des secours.

👉https://t.co/Yqz8zYJinB pic.twitter.com/4HEUbrWSSG — Préfet des Landes (@Prefecture40) March 22, 2019

​Disaster relief authorities are working at the site of the derailment and have cordoned off the perimeter as a safety measure. The Landes authorities have asked locals to avoid the site.