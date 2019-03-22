Suspicious Parcel Found in Limerick Linked to Letter Bombs Sent to UK - Police

"An Garda Síochána are currently investigating a parcel of interest identified at the Limerick An Post sorting office shortly after 6am this morning [06:00 GMT], 22 March 2019. This parcel appears to be identical to parcels (pending closer forensic and ballistic examination) discovered earlier this month in London and Glasgow," the police said in a press release.
READ MORE: New IRA Is ‘Prime Suspect' Behind Explosive Devices Found in London — Reports
The press release added that the Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal was currently working at the scene. The police continue to interact with the UK authorities in relation to the investigation.
According to the RTE broadcaster, Irish Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said that the uncertainty over Brexit had resulted in rising tensions in Northern Ireland, which subsequently led to the letter bombs being sent.
The issue of Northern Ireland remains a thorny one in Brexit talks. The main challenge for London is to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland while, at the same time, securing the nation’s integrity.
