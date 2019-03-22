Register
17:45 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A young Muammar Gaddafi.

    Secret Report Reveals How NATO War Against Gaddafi Could Have Started in Mid-80s

    © Sputnik / В. Кузнецов
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    In April 1986, nearly a quarter century before the devastating 2011 NATO-led air campaign which left the North African country in ruins, the US military launched airstrikes against Libya in an attempt to assassinate Muammar Gaddafi over a nightclub bombing in West Berlin which was allegedly perpetrated by Libyan intelligence.

    The UK's Ministry of Defence drew up plans to defend the British overseas territory of Gibraltar against a potential Libyan attack amid fears that London's support for the 1986 US bombing of Tripoli and Benghazi may have prompted a Libyan retaliation, a recently declassified top secret report has shown.

    "Following US military action against Libya there is an increased risk of Libyan attack on UK targets," the report, cited by The Times, indicated. "The relative proximity of Gibraltar and the fact that its naval installation and airfield have in the past provided support for US units makes it a potential target for such an attack," the report added.

    Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi, left, and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, pose during a signing ceremony at the Elysee Palace, Paris. (File)
    © AP Photo / Patrick Hertzog, Pool
    UK Court to Extradite Businessman Suspected of Transferring Gaddafi Funds to Sarkozy Campaign
    Judging Libya's Soviet-supplied Tupolev Tu-22 bombers to have sufficient range to strike Gibraltar with five 1,000 kg bombs dropped from an altitude of up to 35,000 feet, the report cited guidelines approved by the cabinet allowing for enemy aircraft demonstrating "hostile intent" to be attacked.

    "Any unidentified aircraft or suspected hostile aircraft in or approaching Gibraltar is to be positively identified by any means available. If an aircraft is identified as a Libyan combat aircraft it is to be diverted from a course which could take it over Gibraltar. If the aircraft continues on a direct track towards Gibraltar a warning burst of gunfire may be fired," the guidelines indicated.

    Libyan Tu-22s escorted by a US fighter, file photo.
    CC0 / U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation
    Libyan Tu-22s escorted by a US fighter, file photo.

    Officials also reportedly feared that Gibraltar may be targeted with terrorist attacks, with the declassified report citing "various terrorist organisations in Spain which have explosives and are linked to Libya" that could be used to stage such attacks, and the apparent danger posed by Gibraltar's "large North African Arab population and regular ferry links to Morocco." 

    These fears prompted more careful scrutiny of "any new Moroccan or other Arab national visitors coming from Morocco" to Gibraltar, and refusal of entry to those deemed associated with Libya.

    The secret report prompted London to deploy Royal Air Force Phantom interceptor aircraft and Rapier surface-to-air missile systems to Gibraltar, notwithstanding concerns that such a move could lead to increase with the UK's Spanish allies.

    "Any reinforcement of Gibraltar to meet the air defence threat would have to be explained to the Spanish. The risk of engaging a false target, eg a Spanish fighter, is totally unacceptable politically," a Ministry of Defence brief noted. The brief justified the deployment, however, by noting that it would prove "damaging" to the UK "if it became known that a Libyan aircraft which had bombed Gibraltar had got away because UK forces had had to give up the chase."

    Gibraltar airport
    © Sputnik / Olga Golovko
    EU-UK Relations on the Rocks as Brussels Supports Madrid's Gibraltar Airport Claims
    According to The Times, the fighter and SAM deployment was withdrawn in June 1986, after the alleged Libyan threat was deemed to have receded.

    On 15 April 1986, the US military conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple targets throughout Libya, including Gaddafi's residence in Tripoli which he and his family had evacuated just in time after a warning phone call from Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi. About 60 Libyan military personnel and civilians, including a baby girl, were killed in the strikes. Two US Air Force pilots were also killed after their F-111 fighter-bomber was shot down over the Gulf of Sidra.

    The US strikes were a response to the bombing of the La Belle nightclub in West Berlin on 5 April 1986, in which three people were killed, including two US troops and a Turkish woman, and over 200 people, including 79 US nationals, mostly servicemen, were injured. President Ronald Reagan accused the Libyan government of involvement in the attack.  Tripoli long denied any role in the discotheque attack, but did pay compensation over the bombing and other terrorist incidents an attempt to restore relations with Europe and the US in October 2008.

    In the mid-1980s, the Soviet Navy enjoyed access to Libyan port facilities in Tripoli and Tobruk, and maintained several thousand military advisers in the country at any one time. These specialists' activities included beefing up Libya's air defences amid regular US-Libyan skirmishes. In accordance with the geopolitical realities of the mid-1980s, a major escalation between NATO and Libya carried the risk of increasing tensions between the US and USSR and their respective blocs.

    Related:

    UK, Spain Sign Deal to Tackle Tax Evasion in Gibraltar - Madrid
    EU-UK Relations on the Rocks as Brussels Supports Madrid's Gibraltar Claims
    Huge Spanish Warship Challenged by Royal Navy Boat in Gibraltar
    WATCH: Horrifying Footage Captures Plane Swinging Wildly in Gibraltar Winds
    Spike in Gibraltar Tensions as Spanish Ship Orders Vessels to Leave UK Waters
    Tiny UK Royal Navy Vessel Chases Spanish Warship Away From Gibraltar
    Tags:
    bombing, Tu-22, Muammar Gaddafi, Ronald Reagan, Gibraltar, United States, United Kingdom, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse