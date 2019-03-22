Vexed Woman Heard Saying 'Oh, Please' on VIDEO After May's Brexit Speech

The annoyed exclamation was heard on the Sky News broadcast when May was close to finishing her angry speech that targeted members of parliament for their unwillingness to support her Brexit deal. The prime minister was also urging the lawmakers to finally make a decision.

During British Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street Brexit speech, a camera has captured the moment when one of the women present sighed with annoyance saying 'oh please'.

Credit to whoever it was at Sky who whispered “Oh please…” as Theresa May made her dramatic staged exit. #MayStatement pic.twitter.com/5mpsmDvCJd — Elephant (@fant1345) 20 марта 2019 г.

Several social media users reacted to the incident on Twitter by expressing their indignation with Theresa May.

Just watched Sky’s coverage of Theresa May’s speech and as she walks away someone (behind the camera/in the studio) could be heard saying “oh please” 😂 — Jo Elliott (@JoElliottx) 20 марта 2019 г.

Oh Theresa. We're tired of you. And of @BorisJohnson and of @Jacob_Rees_Mogg and of @jeremycorbyn and of @michaelgove and so on. Tired of you all. Stop Brexit. Stop it now. We have real lives to lead. Businesses to run. Hospitals needing help. Schools etc. Oh please — Bells and Bikes (@bellsandbikes) 20 марта 2019 г.

May's speech, made on 20 March, was aimed at the British MPs as she attempted to urge them to finally come up with a decision on Brexit. Later in the week, EU leaders agreed to grant the UK a Brexit delay until 22 May if the British Parliament backs May's deal next week and until 12 April if it did not. At the same time, the European Council reiterated that the agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union was not subject for reconsideration.

