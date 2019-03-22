Register
11:35 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Kosovo village of Gorozhubi comes under attack by U.S. B-52 bombers Sunday June 6 1999.

    West Began Dismantling Int'l Law When NATO Bombed Yugoslavia - Lavrov

    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3200

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries, including the United States, began dismantling the international legal framework when NATO decided to launch airstrikes in Yugoslavia in 1999, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

    "This is when notions began getting mixed up and the Americans decided to destroy the international legal framework and replace it with some rules that the order should be based on. The Western countries are now increasingly referring to a 'rules-based order' instead of calling on everyone to adhere to international laws," Lavrov said in an interview for a documentary at a Russian broadcaster NTV.

    READ MORE: NATO Press Office Refuses to Address Trump's Idea to Make Brazil 'Official' Ally

    The minister remarked that the international laws came about as the result of talks where consensus was reached, whereas "rules are being invented by the Westerners themselves."

    "That is when it started, 20 years ago," the Russian foreign minister said.

    Lavrov voiced the belief that NATO's actions in Yugoslavia had been motivated by Washington's desire to move closer to Russian borders, apart from other things.

    "Washington had a temptation to place the global situation under its total control… and to solve all the emerging problems in such a way that could enable its domination in all the regions across the world. Among other things, the Yugoslavian story was certainly linked to the NATO desire to move to the east, closer to the borders of the Russian Federation… The further development of the events proves that it was in fact like this," the minister said.

    READ MORE: US Opposes Israeli F-16 Sale to Croatia Due to Yugoslavia Wars — Scholar

    He added that Russia had done everything it could to prevent a "catastrophe." According to Lavrov, Russia's initiative played a key role in formation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe mission monitoring the situation in the region, most importantly in Kosovo.

    The Russian Foreign Minister also recalled that Russian and UK servicemen had prevented a "bad scenario" when they met in Yugoslavia. He praised the professionalism that the two countries' military forces had showcased back then.

    Lavrov expressed regret that the West had not learned any lesson from the events in Yugoslavia and was continuing to carry out operations against sovereign states, which results in hundreds of thousands of casualties.

    "The West has not in fact learned any lesson from it, and I doubt that it actually wanted to learn… Soon after 1999, a decision was made in 2003 to intervene into Iraq under the made-up pretext that Iraq allegedly had chemical and biological weapon," Lavrov added.

    Syrian refugees arrive at the Pearson Toronto International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario
    © REUTERS / Mark Blinch
    Yugoslavia a 'Warning' for Canada's Multicultural Mosaic - Journo
    At the conference in Rambouillet, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, were strongly in favor of using force against Yugoslavia and were supported by Canada and the Netherlands, the foreign minister said. Russia and China spoke out against this, and so did Argentina and Brazil.

    NATO's 1999 strikes were carried out in Yugoslavia, made up of Serbia and Montenegro at the time. Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army were engaged in an armed conflict with the Serbian security forces. NATO's bombing campaign, which took place between March 24 and June 10 in 1999, was not approved by the UN Security Council.

    According to Serbian authorities, about 2,500 people died, while some 12,500 were injured.

    Related:

    Yugoslavia a 'Warning' for Canada's Multicultural Mosaic - Journo
    Twenty Years on: The "Peace Conference" That Resulted in Bombing of Yugoslavia
    Tags:
    international law, NATO, Sergei Lavrov, Yugoslavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse