Register
10:04 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anders Behring Breivik (file)

    Scandinavia's Largest Online Bookstore Caught Peddling Breivik's Manifesto

    © AFP 2019 / POOL / HEIKO JUNGE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The three-volume manifesto authored by mass killer Anders Behring Breivik has been on sale at Adlibris for almost NOK 1,000 ($119), in violation of the bookstore's own guidelines.

    Since September 2018, terrorist Anders Breivik's manifesto has been on sale at the online bookstore Adlibris, Scandinavia's largest, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported. Shortly after the broadcaster contacted the bookstore, the book disappeared from its offerings.

    "The fact that the book has been out for sale is horrible," Adlibris Nordic sales manager Sakari Luovio told the broadcaster.

    The self-publishing website Lulu.com was listed as the publisher of Breivik's manifesto. At the page, anyone can register to publish books.

    According to an Adlibris sales manager, the titles are then automatically added to the bookstore's webpage. This means that virtually any book from self-publishing sites can end up in the webstore, implying a lack of control.

    "As a rule, we read the incoming titles. Of course, we cannot control all 15 million titles, but we actively remove them", Luovio explained.

    READ MORE: Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf

    However, he couldn't assure that the situation won't happen again.

    "We have no algorithm in place that can stop such self-publishing pages. We can only remove the titles post factum when we become aware of them," Sakari Luovio explained.

    William Nygaard, former publisher and current chair of the Norwegian Pen, welcomed the decision to remove the manifesto as wise and thought-out.

    "The manifesto has been referenced by the recent assassin. It can be perceived as an offensive document that one should successfully and wisely remove", Nygaard said.

    At the same time, Nygaard emphasised that totally purging the manifesto would be a form of self-censorship.

    "It's important to have it available. For us to know, for us to learn, to understand and to distance ourselves from it", he explained.

    READ MORE: Who Are the People Whose Names New Zealand Mosque Shooter Scrawled on His Gun?

    Last week, 28-year-old Australian man Brenton Tarrant opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 50 and injuring dozens more. The gunman published a lengthy manifesto prior to the shooting which referenced Anders Breivik's opus. There, he described himself as an eco-fascist and claimed that mass immigration results in the replacement of white people.

    In 2011, Anders Behring Breivik, the deadliest mass murderer in Norway's history, performed a dual attack against Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Youth Camp on Utøya Island, leaving 77 people dead and over 150 wounded. Before the attacks, he distributed a collection of texts titled "2083: A European Declaration of Independence", blaming feminism for the "cultural suicide of Europe", stating his opposition to Islam and calling for the deportation of all Muslims from Europe.

    Brevik was sentenced to a "life imprisonment" of 21 years. In prison, he has switched name to Fjotolf Hansen and disavowed his 'fascist, national socialist and ethno-nationalist' ideology".

    Luovio claimed that not a single book has been sold, but the income would have been given away to charities anyway, he stressed.

    READ MORE: Worst Killer in Norwegian History Breivik Claims He Has Remorse — Or Has He?

    Related:

    Brutal Breivik Film Spurs Norwegians Into Contacting Mental Helpline
    From 'Crass' to 'Devastating': Strong Reactions Over One-Take Breivik Thriller
    Too Soon: Netflix's Anders Breivik Epic Needles Norwegians
    The Sadist Formerly Known as Breivik: Norway's Notorious Killer Changes Name
    Tags:
    manifesto, extremism, terrorism, Brenton Tarrant, Anders Breivik, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse