Hand Grenade Thrown at Security Post of Russian Consulate in Athens - Embassy

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Two people threw an explosive device at a police booth near the Russian Consulate in Athens, the Russian Embassy in Greece told Sputnik Friday.

"Last night, two strangers, riding by the consulate of the Russian Embassy on a bike, threw an explosive device at a police booth located near the consulate… Minor damage has been inflicted," the embassy said, adding that the Greek law enforcement services were looking into the incident.

Earlier in the day, local Skai TV channel reported that unknown people had thrown a grenade in the territory of the Russian consulate in Athens, with the building being cordoned off by the police.

The grenade did not explode, while the reason for the incident has not been revealed by police.

No further information has been immediately available.