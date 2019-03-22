Hungarian FM Calls EU Position on Nord Stream 2 Example of Double Standards

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The EU policy on joint energy projects with Russia, including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, is an example of double standards, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

On Monday, the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research, Telecommunications and Energy (ITRE) overwhelmingly approved a compromise version of amendments to the EU Gas Directive. The amendments seek to extend internal EU rules on energy to offshore pipelines, which would affect the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline expected to carry gas from Russia to Germany.

"The western European countries have much closer relations with Russia [than Hungary]. They are signing deals with Russia, worth of millions of euros. I have nothing against that but I am against double standards. These [western European] countries have massive business ties with Russia hidden from the public, while criticizing Russia," Szijjarto told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Nord Stream 2 Pipe Dreams: Nord Stream 2 Opponents Threaten Sanctions as Construction Continues

He called the situation around the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project an example of the EU police of double standards.

"In terms of investments in the energy infrastructure, the Nord Stream project is the most significant project in the history of Europe. This is a joint project of Gazprom and western energy companies. I repeat that I have nothing against that. However, do you remember the reaction of European media, European elites and the European Commission, when they heard about the central European states’ decision to join the South Stream project of Gazprom?" Szijjarto said, adding that the European Union torpedoed the South Stream project.

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev State Dept to Make Decision on Possible Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - US Official

He slammed such a policy of the European Union.

"That is why we are openly saying that we want to have practical and effective cooperation with Russia," Szijjarto explained.

READ MORE: German MEP Vows to Use 'All Tools' to Stop Nord Stream 2's Construction

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.