EU27 Unanimously Agree to May's Request for Brexit Delay

Earlier, the updated draft conclusions from the EU leaders' summit read that the European Union would grant Britain a Brexit delay, with the length of it depending on the UK Parliament.

Member states of the European Union, excluding the United Kingdom, have reached a consensus on their response to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's request for a delay of the deadline for the UK's withdrawal from the bloc, said European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday.

"EU27 unanimously agrees on its response to UK’s requests," Tusk wrote on Twitter. "I will now meet PM [May]," Tusk added.

EU27 responds to UK requests in a positive spirit and:

👉 agrees to Art. 50 extension until 22 May if Withdrawal Agreement approved next week

👉 if not agreed next week then extension until 12 April

👉 approves ‘Strasbourg Agreement’

👉 continues no-deal preparations — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 21, 2019

READ MORE: EU Ready to Allow Brexit Delay Only Until May 22 — Reports

​According to a final communique, EU leaders will give the UK until May 22 to leave if the UK Parliament backs May's Brexit deal next week. But if the lawmakers won't pass the deal, the EU will give the UK until April 12 to indicate a way forward.