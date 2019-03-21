French Senate to Alert Prosecutors to Suspected Perjury in Macron's Ex-Aide Case

"After hearing [Senate Vice-President] Valerie Letard's report, the bureau decided by a majority vote to ask the Senate president to report to the Public Prosecutor's Office … suspected perjury committed by Patrick Strzoda, chief of staff of the Republic’s president," the press release read.
Benalla was fired in August after he was caught on tape beating protesters at a May 1 rally. He was charged with multiple offences, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorization, concealing video materials and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla argued he tried to help police confront offenders.
