French Senate to Alert Prosecutors to Suspected Perjury in Macron's Ex-Aide Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French Senate’s executive body agreed Thursday to refer three senior officials in the president’s administration to prosecutors on suspicion of false testimony in a case involving Emmanuel Macron’s former security aide Alexandre Benalla.

"After hearing [Senate Vice-President] Valerie Letard's report, the bureau decided by a majority vote to ask the Senate president to report to the Public Prosecutor's Office … suspected perjury committed by Patrick Strzoda, chief of staff of the Republic’s president," the press release read.

The 26-member panel also pointed to "inconsistencies and contradictions" in the statements to its investigative committee by Macron’s most senior aide Alexis Kohler and head of security services Lionel Lavergne.

Benalla was fired in August after he was caught on tape beating protesters at a May 1 rally. He was charged with multiple offences, including violent acts, interfering in the work of public services, wearing an official insignia without authorization, concealing video materials and breaching professional secrecy. Benalla argued he tried to help police confront offenders.

