Register
18:37 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bible

    UK Home Office Quotes BIBLE Passages to Justify Iranian's Asylum Refusal

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Lawyers and campaigners said the case demonstrated a "distortion of logic” and a "reckless" approach to asylum seekers' lives, stemming from a tendency by the department to "come up with any reason they can to refuse" cases.

    The UK Home Office has refused asylum to an Iranian Christian convert by quoting Bible passages from the book of Revelation — the final book of the Bible — which it claims prove Christianity isn't a peaceful religion.

    The Iranian national, who claimed asylum in 2016, was told the passages were "inconsistent" with his claim to have converted to Christianity after discovering it was a "peaceful" faith — the passages, the Home Office says, are "filled with imagery of revenge, destruction, death and violence".

    "These examples are inconsistent with your claim you converted to Christianity after discovering it is a ‘peaceful' religion, as opposed to Islam which contains violence, rage and revenge," the department added.

    Figures released in 2018 reveal an increase in the number of incorrect asylum refusals, with successful appeals against Home Office decisions up five per cent since 2015-16, now standing at 45 percent of all of those that go to tribunal — and the Home Office in turn loses around 75 percent of all cases it appeals.

    Legal expert Conor James McKinney, deputy editor of website Free Movement, told The Independent the case was yet another example of the Home Office "[coming] up with any reason they can to refuse asylum".

    "You can see from the text of the letter that the writer is trying to pick holes in the asylum seeker's account of their conversion to Christianity and using the Bible verses as a tool to do that…This looks like a particularly creative example, but not necessarily a systemic outbreak of anti-Christian sentiment in the department," he said.

    British Home Office
    CC BY 2.0 / Steve Cadman
    UK Home Secretary Javid Set to Unveil White Paper on Brexit Immigration Targets
    Sarah Teather, Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service in the UK, said the move was a "particularly outrageous" example of the "reckless and facetious approach of the Home Office to determining life and death asylum cases".

    "They appear willing to distort any aspect of reality in order to turn down a claim. This case demonstrates the shocking illiteracy of Christianity within the Home Office. But the distortion of logic and reckless approach to asylum seeker's lives is a common feature. We routinely encounter cases where asylum has been refused on spurious grounds. Some of these cases require more legal knowledge to recognise than this bizarre misquoting of the bible. As this instance gains public attention, we need to remember it reflects a systematic problem and a deeper mindset of disbelief within the Home Office, and is not just an anomaly that can be explained away," she said.

    Related:

    UK Ex-Immigration Chief Calls for Action on Migrants Crossing English Channel
    France Unveils Plan for Deterring Undocumented Migrants in English Channel
    UK Border Force Deploys 2 Large Ships to English Channel Over Migrant Crisis
    No Pink Hair or Stubble: Strict 'Office Look' Rules for UK Immigration Officers
    Tags:
    iranian migrants, asylum applications, Asylum, asylum request, UK Home Office, Iran, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse