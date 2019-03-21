Anti-Government Protesters Reportedly Clash With Police in Albania (PHOTOS)

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Another anti-government rally in the Albanian capital of Tirana on Thursday led to clashes between protesters and police outside the country's parliament when the demonstrators attempted to break through to the building, Albanian Daily News reported.

Some of the protesters have made several attempts to break through the police cordon, throwing flares and other objects at the law enforcement officers. The police are ready to use tear gas and a water cannon against the demonstrators.

"It is the time for entering the Parliament and dragging all those who have stolen [from] Albanians. The citizens are those who decided on the continuation of the protest, We don't expect to dialogue with gangs, just like the US doesn't accept to dialogue with terrorists", a former lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Party, Klevis Balliu, was quoted as saying by the Albanian Daily News portal.

The news portal also reported that one protester has suffered injuries in the clashes, while two police officers were injured by firecrackers.

​A similar demonstration was held in the Albanian capital on March 16, with police resorting to tear gas and water cannons as thousands of protesters tried to break through to the parliament. Criminal cases have been launched against 33 people for their aggressive actions during the rally.

FOX NEWS: Albania opposition holds new rally, calls for early election pic.twitter.com/7ZMzi3jqxX — Tiamiyu sodiq (@Tiamiyu09788441) 21 марта 2019 г.

​The Democratic Party has been accusing Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the government of corruption, criminal activities and manipulation of the 2017 parliamentary elections, demanding that the head of the government should resign.

In late February, opposition parliamentarians gave up their seats in the legislature in protest and called for early elections.