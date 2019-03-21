Register
17:01 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A girl writes a condolence message during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Plane Hunter Claims MH370 Pilot Steered Jet to Crash, Cut Lights and Oxygen

    © AP Photo/ Vincent Thian
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Since the Malaysia Airlines plane with 239 people on board disappeared on 8 March 2014, investigators and enthusiasts have been trying to find out what was behind the aviation mystery. Some have insisted that the plane’s captain might have deliberately taken the jet off course and brought it down.

    Journalist Ean Higgins, who authored a recently released book titled "The Hunt for MH370”, has accused the captain of the doomed Malaysia Airline’s flight, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, of depressurising the aircraft just 40 minutes into the flight. 

    “You can just press a button above your head and the aircraft will cut the oxygen. We think he also tripped the circuit of the lights in the passenger cabins to make it dark. He then flew on for about another six hours”, he told the Australian broadcaster ABC News.

    According to the truth-seeker, who, like many others, is trying to discover what happened to the mysterious plane, there “is a possibility the pilot was flying until the end”.

    Some conspiracy theorists have already pointed at Shah as a possible culprit. His political beliefs and mental health have been scrutinised after the 8 March 2014 crash of the Boeing 777. Unconfirmed reports said he may have been unhappy due to marital issues and deliberately took the airliner off course to elope with his mistress and start a new life, but never made it. Some even speculated that he was devastated by the controversial conviction of Malaysia's then opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim, on sodomy charges just hours before the plane took off.

    READ MORE: From Terror Plot to Mass Hypoxia: Five Theories on MH370's Disappearance

    However, the pilot’s family and friends vehemently rejected such claims as groundless, saying that he “loved life”, had a flawless flying record, and would never crash the plane.

    The hypoxia explanation remains the current official theory of the Malaysian government and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). Some experts claim that a mechanical or structural failure led to the crash, positing that a blaze could have broken out in the plane’s electronics, causing smoke to fill the plane and leading to mass hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) on board. It concludes that the pilot was unconscious towards the end of the flight, as the plane continued on autopilot over the Indian Ocean, where search efforts have been focused, before running out of fuel and crashing.

    Related:

    Cops Suspect Link Between Malaysian Envoy’s Death and MH370 Search - Report
    From Terror Plot to Mass Hypoxia: Five Theories on MH370's Disappearance
    Families of Missing MH370 Passengers Urge Malaysian Officials to Restart Search
    Sister of Missing MH370 Passenger Warns that Tragedy ‘Could Happen Again’
    Malaysian PM Vows to Continue Search for Vanished MH370 to Solve Mystery
    Tags:
    investigation, plane crash, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance, Boeing, Australia, United Kingdom, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse