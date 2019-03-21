EU Parl't Resolution to Halt Nord Stream 2 'Means Nothing' - Shareholder

On March 12, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for halting the Nord Stream 2 project, extending the Russia sanctions and abandoning Moscow as a strategic partner.

KASSEL (Germany), (Sputnik) — The resolution on Nord Stream 2 recently adopted by the European Parliament does not mean anything for the further implementation of the gas pipeline project, Wintershall CEO Mario Mehren said on Thursday.

"The majority [supporting such resolutions in the European Parliament] keeps shrinking. It is interesting how those who initiated it will continue voting when they will eventually lose. The resolution has no meaning for the further implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project", Mehren said at a press conference.

He added that the company expects to receive permission from Denmark in the first half of 2019.

Mehren also stated there is no confirmation that Gazprom would halt gas transit via Ukraine in 2020.

"No one has provided us with information that gas transit would not continue. [Gazprom CEO] Alexey Borisovich Miller… told us that transit would continue after 2019, and trilateral talks between the European Union, Ukraine and Russia [on gas transit] are underway", the CEO said.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, France's Engie, Austria's OMV and the Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell. The project envisions the construction of a gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from northwestern Russia to northeastern Germany.

The project has met considerable opposition in the US, Poland, Ukraine, and some other countries that claim it is really a political instrument. According to media reports, Washington plans to impose new sanctions that would target the project's investors and firms employed in laying pipe for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.