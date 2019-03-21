Macron's Ex-Aide Benalla Faces Illegal Weapon Possession Charge - Reports

According to Le Parisien newspaper, a court in Paris brought several charges, including that of "unauthorised possession of category B weapon", against 27-year-old Benalla. While he said he was posing with a water gun, the prosecution rebutted this claim.
A preliminary investigation into this case was opened last September when a selfie showing Benalla holding a gun leaked online. The photo was made in the western French city of Poitiers during Macron's 2017 presidential campaign.
A video capturing Benalla punching a young protester emerged in July 2018. He was promptly suspended from duties and then sacked in August, with Macron qualifying his actions as "betrayal."
