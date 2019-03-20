Register
21:05 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking at European People's Party's meeting (File photo).

    European People's Party Votes to Suspend Hungarian Fidesz - EPP President

    CC BY 2.0 / European People's Party
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 35

    The membership of Hungary's Fidesz party headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the EPP has been in limbo due to a row with Brussels over migration policies.

    The centre-right group in the European Parliament has voted to suspend Hungary's Fidesz party until further notice, European People's Party President Joseph Daul announced. 

    "The suspension entails: no attendance at any party meeting; no voting rights; no right to propose candidates for posts," Daul specified in a tweet.

    Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is holding a press conference jointly with European People's Party Vice-Chair Jozsef Szajer and Minister of the PM's Office Gergely Gulyas in Brussels.

    Earlier in the day, Hungarian PM's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas warned that Fidesz would immediately leave the conservative bloc if suspended, explaining that "it is about the dignity of the party and the country".

    READ MORE: Fidesz Party Threatens to Leave EU Conservative Bloc if Suspended — Reports

    Hungary's Fidesz party has been on the brink of being expelled from the European Parliament's centre-right group amid a row over Budapest's anti-migration campaign targeting the European Commission's migration policies.

    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) is greeted by European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker of Luxembourg prior to their meeting at the European Union Commission headquarter in Brussels. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / THIERRY CHARLIER
    Analysts Explains Why Orban Should Not Be Expelled From European People's Party

    The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, called EPP members urging for his party's exit "useful idiots," whose attempts to exclude Fidesz would benefit only the EPP opponents on the left.

    The outrage of European lawmakers was connected with a campaign against EU migration policies launched by Budapest in February. Apart from that, Hungary has been at odds with the EU over a "Stop Soros" bill, adopted by the country's Parliament in 2018, which criminalised giving unauthorised assistance to illegal immigrants, also allowing to impose a ban on the activities of pro-immigration human rights groups.

    READ MORE: Orban: We Don't Want to Change Position on Migration, Christian Culture

    The Hungarian prime minister has repeatedly accused billionaire George Soros of promoting mass immigration in order to undermine European countries, thus the bill forced the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations NGO to pull out of Hungary.

    READ MORE: Hungary Sticking to Anti-EU/Soros Ads Amid EPP Threats to Exclude Orban's Party

    Tags:
    European People’s Party (EPP), Fidesz Party, Viktor Orban, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse