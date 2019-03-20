Moscow Summons Czech Ambassador Over Russian Property in Prague

The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the Czech ambassador has been summoned due to an "unhealthy atmosphere" around some Russian property objects in Prague.

Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to discuss the situation around some Russian property objects in Prague.

The Czech side has been asked to show a moderate approach towards the issue and focus on the elaboration of a balanced decision during the negotiations.

"During the conversation, the diplomat's attention was drawn to the abnormal situation around some of the real estate facilities in Prague used by the Russian side. A representation was made to the head of the Czech diplomatic mission in connection with the unhealthy atmosphere around this issue," the ministry said.