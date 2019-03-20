Register
    UK PM Confirms to Parl’t She Asked EU for Brexit Delay Until 30 June

    On Wednesday, the European Commission stated that any extension to Article 50 would bring 'serious' risks to the Brexit process, with EC President Jean-Claude Junker reportedly said that the UK should leave by 23 May.

    UK prime minister Theresa May confirmed to the House of Commons on Wednesday that she had requested an extension to Article 50 in a letter to the European Commission, stating that Parliament has "faced the consequences of its decisions". 

    European Council president Donald Tusk received the former letter from Mrs. May requesting a delay to Brexit, an EU official told Reuters. European Council president Jean-Claude Junker also confirmed receipt of the letter.

    A pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporter takes part in a protest outside the House of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Out of Options Amid Looming Brexit as Third Vote on Deal Blocked

    In the letter, Mrs. May requested an extension to Article 50 from Mr. Tusk "until June 30". In her letter, she said that "failing to endorse the deal were unpredictable and potentially deeply unpalatable," and that a longer extension to the Brexit process would oblige the UK to call elections to the European Parliament".

    — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) March 20, 2019

    "I do not believe that it would be in either of our interests for the UK to hold European Parliament elections," the letter said.

    "I have therefore this morning written to President Tusk, the president of the European Council, informing him that the UK seeks an extension to the Article 50 period until June 30," May told the parliament.

    The Prime Minister said she intends to put forward a motion as soon as possible after the upcoming EU Council meeting, that following that further domestic proposals on the Irish backstop.

    A senior government source from Downing Street said: "There's a case for giving parliament more time to find a way forward but people in this country have been waiting nearly three years, they are fed up with parliament's failure to take a decision and the prime minister shares that frustration."

    Scottish National Party leader for Westminster Ian Blackford urged the Prime Minister on Wednesday that the "only way forward now is to give the decision back to the people".

    "Will the Prime Minister give the people a say? If Westminster fails, Scotland will act," Mr. Blackford said.

    In last week's Commons debate, Conservative MP David Lidington called Mrs. May's one-off extension to Article 50 "downright reckless", adding that it conflicted with the position of Commons.

    Mr. Lidington said: In the absence of a deal, seeking such a short and, critically, one-off extension would be downright reckless and completely at odds with the position that this House adopted only last night, making a no-deal scenario far more, rather than less, likely.

    An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    EU WARNS UK to Prepare for No-Deal Brexit as PM May Reportedly Wants to Request Delay

    He added: Not only that, but from everything we have heard from the EU, both in public and in private, it is a proposal it would not accept.

    Chief Brexit negotiator for the European Commission Michel Barnier said in a 13 March statement that the Commission was in a "very serious moment" due to increasing risks over Brexit, "including an accidental no deal".

    "I recommend that nobody underestimates this risk or its consequences," Mr. Barnier said. "We do not want this scenario, we have always worked for a deal and an orderly withdrawal, but the European Union is ready to deal with this situation".

    Brexit, Article 50, House of Commons, European Council, European Commission, Jean-Claude Junker, Theresa May, Michel Barnier, European Union, London, United Kingdom
