UK Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons and answers lawmakers' questions following a decision by the British Parliament to vote down her Brexit plan and delay withdrawal from the European Union. At the same time, Speaker of the House John Bercow stated May can't bring her deal before MPs unless it is fundamentally changed.

According to the House of Commons, the UK Labour party will ask for an emergency parliamentary debate on Brexit.

"Mr Speaker will also hear an application from [Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit] @Keir_Starmer after the three UQs asking for an emergency SO24 debate: That this House has considered the matter of the length and purpose of the extension of the Article 50 process requested by the Government", the Whips' Office said on Twitter.