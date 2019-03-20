EU Regulators Fine Google Over Dominance in Online Ads

This is the third fine imposed by the European Commission on the American company. Last July, Google was fined 4.34 billion euros for "violating EU antitrust rules" and "illegal restrictions" on manufacturers of Android devices and mobile operators.

The European Commission has fined Google 1.49bln euros over violations of the antitrust laws. The organization's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced the conclusions of the investigation into Google's AdSense advertising business case at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Google has abused its market dominance by imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites. It prevented rivals from placing their search adverts on these websites. We fine Google €1.49 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules," the commission tweeted, citing Margrethe Vestager, the antitrust commissioner.

As Vestager specified, the commission has found three types of anti-competitive restriction in Google's contracts: the company required its ads to have premium placement.

"There was no reason for Google to include these restrictive clauses in its contracts other than to keep rivals out of the market," she added.

© Sputnik / Google to Axe Its Inbox App as Part of Major Redesign

This is the third fine for Google to pay within the last two years: last year the tech giant had to pay 4.34 billion euros following a probe into its Android operating system and 2.42 billion euros in 2017 over manipulating shopping search results.

READ MORE: Time to Pay: Scholars on Why France, EU Went After Google, Facebook, Amazon