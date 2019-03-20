Register
13:27 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hizb ut-Tahrir demonstrating in Copenhagen (file)

    'Strong Signal': Islamists Set to Hold Prayer Near Danish Parl't

    © Wikipedia/ User:EPO
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (55)
    114

    Hizb ut-Tahrir*, which is seeking to establish an Islamic regime and has been classified as a terrorist organisation in Russia and many Arab countries, intends to commemorate the Christchurch shooting victims by a Friday prayer near the Danish parliament. This step was decried by right-wing politicians and even triggered a counter-demonstration.

    This Friday, the Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir will hold a prayer in memory of the 50 victims of the Christchurch attack at Christiansborg Palace Square, which contains the Danish parliament Folketinget, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of State, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

    The organisation's website invites all Muslims to gather at Christiansborg Palace Square on Friday at 12:30.

    "As Muslims, we are all horrified over the massacre in Christchurch, where 50 Muslims were murdered in two mosques and over 100 wounded only because they confess to Islam. It is our Islamic duty to stand together in support of the martyrs and the sanctity of the blood of Muslims" the invitation to the event said.

    According to the announcement, Hizb ut-Tahrir received the authorities' approval to hold the event. This was also confirmed by the Copenhagen City Council.

    "This will send a strong signal to the politicians, who are directly responsible for the spread of hatred in society. Standing in front of the castle with the thick walls sends a strong signal", Hizb ut-Tahrir member Taimullah Abu-Laban was quoted as saying by the newspaper Avisen.

    READ MORE: 'Allah Forbids It': Hizb ut-Tahrir Urges Swedish Muslims Not to Vote

    This made the right-wing Danish People's Party see read. Speaker of parliament Pia Kjærsgaard intends to inquire about the details of the event.

    "The castle square is neither a church, nor a mosque or a synagogue", she told Avisen.

    Danish People's Party foreign spokesman Martin Henriksen (DF) argued that the police should stop the event.

    At the same time, Islam-critical party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") reported a counter-event at the same time and same place.

    The Danish police reportedly took note of both announcements, and are busy making an assessment whether the events constitute a risk to public order.

    READ MORE: 'Extremely Frustrated': Denmark Seeks to Ban Foreign Countries' Mosque Support

    Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international pan-Islamist organisation that aims to enforce an Islamic way of life through Sharia law. The organisation is opposed to democratic governance and encourages fellow Muslims not to participate in politics or cast votes in elections. While banned in the majority of Arab countries (with only a few exceptions), as well as in Russia, Germany and China, the organisation remains active in vast parts of Europe, including Scandinavia. Hizb ut-Tahrir's Scandinavian headquarters is in Denmark, with smaller branches existing in Norway and Sweden. Its membership in Scandinavia remains undisclosed. Denmark has been looking into banning the group on several occasions.

    Stram Kurs self-identifies as "ethno-nationalist"; the members describe themselves as libertarians and Danish patriots. The party was founded in 2017 by Rasmus Paludan and has risen to prominence through Quran burnings, which the party itself describes as "Bacon a-la Quran".

    READ MORE: Norwegian Writer Attacks MSM's 'Storytelling' for Whitewashing Migration

    ​* Hizb ut-Tahrir is an extremist organisation banned in Russia

    Topic:
    Deadly Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (55)

    Related:

    Denmark Charges 14 For Sharing Scandinavian Girls' Beheading Video From Morocco
    Imam From Controversial Mosque Praises Denmark's Exit Programme for Jihadis
    One in Five Migrants in Denmark Say Rape Is Woman's Fault
    Tags:
    Islamism, Islam, shooting, prayer, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse