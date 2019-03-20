Register
11:52 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    French Sugar Giant Accused of 'Complicity' in Daesh Weapons-Making

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The world’s second largest sugar maker, French company Tereos, has flatly denied the accusations that it has been delivering an artificial sweetener to Syria that could be used to make rocket propellants when mixed with potassium nitrate.

    Several business partners of French sugar giant Tereos filed a complaint on Tuesday, accusing the company of supplying sorbitol to Syria that was allegedly used by Daesh* terrorists to manufacture weapons, AFP reported, citing the plaintiffs' lawyer.

    READ MORE: ‘Impossible’ Ex-French FM Was Unaware of Firm’s Daesh Links in Syria — Analyst

    According to documents from the anti-terror prosecutor’s office, the complaint was filed for “acts of terrorism and complicity in acts of terrorism”, although Tereos has vehemently denied the accusations.

    French aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle sets sail from the southern French port of Toulon on January 13, 2015 before taking part in military operations in the Gulf
    © AFP 2018 / BORIS HORVAT
    French Carrier Strike Group Joins Operations Against Daesh – US Central Command
    When mixed with certain substances, sorbitol can be used as fuel for homemade unguided rocket shells.

    The plaintiffs have claimed that the sugar giant had vowed to halt deliveries to conflict zones after Conflict Armament Research, an EU-mandated UK-based NGO, discovered dozens of the company’s sorbitol-laden bags in a Daesh warehouse after the liberation of Mosul, Iraq in 2016.

    According to AFP, after the NGO confronted Tereos over its findings, the company acknowledged that some 45 tonnes of French-produced sorbitol had disappeared in Turkey in May 2015 and resurfaced a year later in Daesh basements in Syria.

    After the information was made public in December 2017, Tereos officially assured the public that it had "suspended its sorbitol supplies to so-called high-risk areas” shortly after the Mosul discovery.

    READ MORE: French Court to Decide Whether French Firm Funding Daesh Was an 'Emergency'

    However, the plaintiffs alleged that an internal company probe has shown that two more large deliveries were made to Syria in February and July 2017.

    “Despite Tereos’ awareness of the use of sorbitol as a weapon of war, the company knowingly continued to supply this raw material to a terrorist group”, the plaintiff wrote in the documents.

    Commenting on the claims, Tereos told AFP that its sales to Syria had been “legal”:

    “We stopped them when we discovered that the product was being misused”, the company said.

    Another French Firm Accused of Complicity With Daesh

    Tereos is not the first French company to have been accused of aiding Daesh: the multinational French-Swiss cement maker, LaFargeHolcim, has been under investigation since June 2016 for paying off the terrorist group in Syria.

    READ MORE: Daesh Issues Call for ‘Vengeance’ Following New Zealand Mosque Massacre

    In June 2017, the company was indicted for "financing a terrorist enterprise" and "complicity in crimes against humanity". The payments were allegedly made to keep the plant in Jalabiya running, while the country plunged into a civil war.

    Yazidi Iraqi women queue in order to get food at the Bajid Kandala camp near the Tigris River, in Kurdistan's western Dohuk province, where they took refuge after fleeing advances by Islamic State jihadists in Iraq on August 13, 2014. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Yazidis Join Case Against French Cement Giant Lafarge Over Daesh Payment Scandal
    Lafarge previously admitted to having paid Syrian armed factions between 2013 and 2014 to ensure safe passage for the plant’s employees and its supplies in the war-torn country.

    An official probe was opened in October 2016 after the French Ministry of Economy and Finance filed a complaint against Lafarge over suspicions that it had made arrangements with a sanctioned militant group.

    The investigators were also interested in the conditions, under which the plant was allowed to continue operating and freely moved its employees and goods on Daesh-controlled territory in Syria for years.

    READ MORE: 'Hardly Surprising': Every Third Daesh Returnee Commits Crimes in Sweden

    A report submitted by the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) suggests that the French-Swiss company paid some 12.9 million euros to a number of local factions in Syria, between July 2012 and September 2014.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/ISIL/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    prosecutor's office, prosecutor, complaint, accusations, Complicit, weapons, sugar, terrorist groups, terrorists, LafargeHolcim Group, Lafarge, Daesh, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse