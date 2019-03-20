EU WARNS UK to Prepare for No-Deal Brexit as May Reportedly Seeks Delay

The talks continue after Speaker of the UK House of Commons John Bercow barred May's government from submitting the Brexit agreement in the Parliament once more, stating that the deal must be fundamentally changed.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has stated that Brussels was ready for a no-deal Brexit, also urging Britons to "finalise all the preparations" for the issue.

He also noted that the EU had now approved nearly all foreseen contingency measures, however, European institutions are still working on the issues of short-term visas and the EU budget for 2019.

The statement comes as Theresa May prepares for negotiations with the EU following two failed attempts to pass the government's Brexit agreement. According to Sky News, citing a government source, the prime minister will only request a short delay to Brexit in a letter to the bloc on Wednesday. There is no information, however, about the length of the delay.

After voting down May's Brexit plan, and rejecting a no-deal solution, the House of Commons supported a motion last week suggesting to extend the withdrawal period from the European Union beyond 29 March. In its turn, the European Union is yet to endorse the Brexit extension.