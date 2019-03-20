EU WARNS UK to Prepare for No-Deal Brexit as May Reportedly Seeks Delay

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has stated that Brussels was ready for a no-deal Brexit, also urging Britons to "finalise all the preparations" for the issue.
He also noted that the EU had now approved nearly all foreseen contingency measures, however, European institutions are still working on the issues of short-term visas and the EU budget for 2019.
After voting down May's Brexit plan, and rejecting a no-deal solution, the House of Commons supported a motion last week suggesting to extend the withdrawal period from the European Union beyond 29 March. In its turn, the European Union is yet to endorse the Brexit extension.
