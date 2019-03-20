Strong Earthquake Rocks Western Turkey

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the Western part of Turkey was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday. The tremors started at about 06:34 GMT, with the epicentre located at a shallow depth of 10 km near the city of Acıpayam, located 123 kilometres from the city of Antalya.
At the same, the Turkish earthquake monitor has reported 5.6-magnitude shakes.
M6.2 #earthquake (#deprem) strikes 123 km NW of #Antalya (#Turkey) 13 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/5Uy64I4p5H— EMSC (@LastQuake) 20 марта 2019 г.
No further details are available at the moment.
