Strong Earthquake Rocks Western Turkey

The mayor of Acipayam district Hulusi Sevkan told broadcaster NTV there is no information about casualties or damage, caused by the quake.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the Western part of Turkey was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday. The tremors started at about 06:34 GMT, with the epicentre located at a shallow depth of 10 km near the city of Acıpayam, located 123 kilometres from the city of Antalya.

At the same, the Turkish earthquake monitor has reported 5.6-magnitude shakes.

No further details are available at the moment.