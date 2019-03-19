EU Council Discusses UK’s Withdrawal From Bloc (VIDEO)

The Council of the European Union is discussing the process of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc.

Earlier in the day, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay announced that the UK would need a short extension for Brexit, noting, however, that due to the third vote on the Brexit deal being blocked in the House of Commons, a vote on the ruling would not likely be held this week.

Last week, UK legislators voted in favour of seeking to delay the country's departure from the EU and against leaving the bloc with no deal in place. Following the vote, May was barred from offering MPs a deal without cardinal changes, so the British prime minister is expected to start a new round of negotiations with EU officials

