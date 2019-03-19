Berlin is Eligible to Deport Refugees to Poor EU Countries - ECJ

Judges stated that exceptions apply only in extreme cases when a migrant is deprived of "feeding, washing and finding shelter". In addition, the ECJ ruled that claims could be rejected if the applicant already receives subsidiary protection in another country in the bloc.
READ MORE: Anti-Migrant Steps That Caused German Govt Crisis Only Barred 11 People — Report
Over the same period of time, the German migration office requested that other EU states take in 51,558 refugees who had arrived in Germany, while 35,375 pleas were approved. Thus, the share of deported refugees has risen sharply to 24.5 percent from 15.1 in 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)