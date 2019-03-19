London Police in Stand-off With Gunman Threatening to Kill People - Reports

Officers taped off streets in Croydon around 9am GMT today after receiving reports that the individual was abusing locals and threatening to kill people.

Armed police are locked in a stand-off with a man said to have a gun in Croydon, south London — officers currently surrounded a red car, in which the man is barricaded.

"Police were called at 8.32am on Tuesday 19 March, by a man who stated he would kill people. Officers attended Pagehurst Road near the junction with Addiscombe Road, Addiscombe. A man was found in a car at the location and when approached he intimated he had a firearm. Armed officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade have attended the scene. Officers are attempting to peacefully resolve the situation," the Metropolitan Police said.

​One resident who saw police and the "gunman" negotiating described the scene to MyLondon.

"I live in the building opposite and I stepped out to go to the park across the street with my dog and on the way back the officers had closed off [part of the road] and were telling people to get back. They said ‘for your own safety go back'. I asked them if it was a bomb and they told me it wasn't. Armed police officers turned up and then more police officers with a dog. I could see the red car was surrounded by police vehicles as well as several armed officers. I noticed the man opening the car door a few inches, probably to speak back to the police," he said.

More police arrving in addiscombe, croydon. pic.twitter.com/P5tYb5ibuI — Daniel Goddard (@DGods_) March 19, 2019

Please be assured that Cressey is aware of the incident going on in Addiscombe at the moment and is keeping all staff and students out of the area for the remainder of the day. — Cressey College (@CresseyCollege) March 19, 2019

