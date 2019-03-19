Register
14:07 GMT +319 March 2019
    British chef Gordon Ramsay poses at the Trianon palace restaurant on March 20, 2008 in Versailles, west of Paris.

    Piers Morgan Roasts Gordon Ramsay Over 'Go F*ck Yourself' Remark in Vegan Row

    Over the past week, Piers Morgan and Gordon Ramsay have been engaged in a war of words over the fiery chef’s meat-free roasts, with Ramsay telling the TV host to “go f*ck yourself” on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

    The row over vegan roast dinners is getting even more heated as The Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has exposed an old tweet from Gordon Ramsay that revealed the MasterChef US judge was an outspoken anti-vegan before his sudden change of heart.

    “Out of nowhere Gordon Ramsay is suddenly embracing his vegan side. The meat free roast. I was a bit surprised, not THE Gordon Ramsay surely? He’s now at the forefront of the vegan revolution and he’s not cynical, he’s not just doing it because he might make some money out of it. No, no. He’s a proper pro vegan guy. Or is he? This is what Gordon Ramsay tweeted about vegan”, Morgan said.

    Morgan was apparently hitting back at the “Kitchen Nightmares” star for his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where Ramsay said, “So, Piers Morgan is now a food critic. Go and f*ck yourself. Seriously? Really?”

    READ MORE: Abrasive Chef Gordon Ramsay 'Toasted' by Netizens for His Butter Chicken

    But before flashing up the old tweet on TV, Morgan also took to Twitter to remind Ramsay’s fan base of his previous antics, including his sarcastic comments that he was allergic to vegans:

    No wonder the fiery exchange on Twitter and beyond set off a landslide of reactions on social media. While some voiced support for Ramsay, saying that people can change their views based on new information…

    …others supported Morgan’s stance that the world-famous chef was jumping on the bandwagon to make more money on vegans:

    The beef with the vegan dish  started last week, when the chef posted it on Twitter.

    Morgan, another vocal critic of the vegan lifestyle, couldn’t remain on the side-lines and apparently couldn’t believe that Ramsay given in to veganism:

    Ramsay has yet to respond to Morgan’s latest jab.

    allergies, tweet, beef, row, veganism, Dishes, menu, vegan, PETA, Piers Morgan, Gordon Ramsey
