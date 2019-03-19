No Direct Ties Between Utrecht Shooting Suspect and Victims - Dutch Police

Previously, the Turkish agency Anadolu reported, citing relatives of the alleged shooter, 37-year-old Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, that he might have fired at his relatives over "family matters".

According to Dutch police, there was no connection between yesterday's shooter, 37-year-old Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, and his victims.

"Last night the policed reported that the main suspect, a 37-year old man from Utrecht, was arrested in a house on the Oudenoord in Utrecht. No direct relations have been found between the main suspect and the victims", the police said on Twitter.

The attack in the Dutch city of Utrecht that occurred on Monday left three people dead. Following an intense manhunt, the police detained Gokmen Tanis as the main suspect, as well as two others. He is being held on suspicion of manslaughter with a possible terrorist intent, though the investigation is currently underway and other possible motives are being considered.

According to the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Tanis had been summoned to court on 4 March in connection with rape accusations, including sexually assaulting his victim several times, and threatening to burn down her home. It is also reported that in 2013 he was suspected of attempted manslaughter by "opening fire on a flat".