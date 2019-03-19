Register
09:29 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    'Not Welcome': Swedish Municipality to Give Daesh Returnees a Cold Shoulder

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Staffanstorp has become Sweden's first municipality to completely reject the idea of helping Daesh* terrorists "re-integrate" into society with the help of public funds. No resources should be wasted on helping the terrorists, the municipality said. These plans, however, have been met with a backlash from legal professionals.

    In a national first, the Staffanstorp municipality in Sweden's southernmost Skåne County intends to deprive jihadists and people who have supported terrorism all municipal services, signalling that they are not welcome.

    "If you have joined a terrorist organisation, you have hereby turned away from the democratic society and the welfare systems we have in place. This means you are no longer covered by them", Staffanstorp municipality board chairman Christian Sonesson of the Moderate Party told Swedish Radio.

    On his Facebook page, Sonesson described his municipality as "the first one in Sweden to stand on the victims' side", while publishing the bill.

    In his proposal, Christian Sonesson made it clear that people who have supported terrorism will not receive housing, benefits, adult education or other forms of municipal support. According to Sonesson, one doesn't have to be a convicted terrorist to be denied municipal services.

    "We make an initial assessment, and if we suspect you have joined any terrorist organisation, you will be no longer covered by the municipality", Sonesson explained. "The person in question is free to appeal our decision", he added.

    READ MORE: 'Hardly Surprising': Every Third Daesh Returnee Commits Crimes in Sweden

    Ole Lundin, a professor of administrative law at Uppsala University, one of Sweden's leading educational institutions, called the proposal "ridiculous" and claimed it contradicted both the Constitution, the social services law, and various support laws.

    "These are laws and regulations that apply in Sweden and have been decided by the parliament and the government. Only they stipulate when one can be denied benefits and the like, and none of these regulations include anything about opportunity to deprive those suspected of co-operation with Daesh different types of social assistance", Olle Lundin told Swedish Radio. He called the municipality's lack of understanding about Sweden's legal system "distressing".

    Sonesson, on the other hand, welcomed a legal investigation into his proposal. Still, he stuck to his guns that terrorists and their sympathisers are not welcome in Staffanstorp. "Our solidarity is with the victims and freedom. I hope that more municipalities around the country support our approach", he said.

    READ MORE: 'I'd Rather F*****g Detonate': Jihad-Mocking VIDEO by Swedish TV Rocks Public

    Meanwhile, governments in Scandinavia are still pondering their options on how to handle the returning Daesh terrorists or "foreign fighters". Sweden's leading terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the National Defence College argued that Sweden should avoid actively helping these people at all costs, suggesting that they belong to the most hardened variety.

    "They are the most dangerous. It is not a good idea to bring them home. In any case, not actively helping them", Ranstorp told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

    Ranstorp also said the Swedish authorities have dropped the ball in handling the returning terrorists, reacting too weakly and too late. He also suggested that legislation was deficient and lagged behind in bringing people who have committed atrocities to account.

    Out of 300 Swedish jihadists, about 150 have returned home, and more are currently attempting to come back as their "caliphate" lies in shambles. According to Ranstorp, 80 percent of Swedish jihadists hail from four "vulnerable" areas in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, and Örebro.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/the Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Sweden Suggests Creating Special Tribunal to Investigate Daesh Crimes
    'Rude Awakening': Swedish Prof Likens Daesh Returnees to Unpunished SS Soldiers
    Jihadi Returnees Split Sweden as Gov't Refuses to Help Return 'Foreign Fighters'
    Tags:
    jihadism, terrorism, Daesh, Magnus Ranstorp, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse