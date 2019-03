UK Out of Options Amid Looming Brexit as Third Vote on Deal Blocked

After two failed attempts to pass the government's Brexit agreement, and rejecting a no-deal solution, the House of Commons backed a motion last week suggesting to extend the withdrawal period from the European Union beyond 29 March.

Speaker of the UK House of Commons John Bercow has barred Theresa May's government from asking British lawmakers to vote on the Brexit deal for a third time, noting that the agreement must be fundamentally changed.

Bercow previously stated that the government could not re-submit to the House the same proposition or substantially the same proposition, suggesting that Brussels has to offer better conditions in order to get an agreement with London.

The speaker's decision means that the British PM will likely have to negotiate for a long extension of Article 50, meaning that the UK could possibly participate in European Parliament elections that are slated for 23-26 May.