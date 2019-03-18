Turkey Expresses Solidarity With Netherlands After Utrecht Shooting - Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the deadly shooting attack in the Dutch city of Utrecht that claimed the lives of three people, expressing solidarity with the Netherlands.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place today (18 March 2019) in the city of Utrecht, in the Netherlands regardless of the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation behind it. We extend our condolences and wish fortitude to the families of those who lost their lives, and speedy recovery to those wounded," the ministry's statement read.

Earlier in the day, a gunman opened fire on a tram outside Utrecht's city center. Utrecht police said nine people had been injured in the attack, and did not rule out possible terrorist motives.

The police later confirmed the man suspected of being involved in the shooting had been arrested.