'To High Barnet': Twitter Giggles Over Prince Charles’ Wild Hairdo

Prince Charles embarked on a Caribbean tour shortly after the Queen threw a grand party dedicated to a real milestone, her son’s 50 years as Prince of Wales, which is the title traditionally - but not always - carried by the first in line to the throne.

While Prince Charles and Camilla are in the midst of a 12-day tour of the Caribbean and are due to visit an array of countries, including Cuba, which will see its first ever visit by royals, the Prince of Wales sported an unusual hairstyle during his speech in St. Lucia. His usually neat hair seemed to have suffered from the local tropical heat right at the opening of the tour, turning a tad unruly and ruffled.

Prince Charles’ hair, meanwhile, has long been attracting particular attention online, ever since netizens’ speculations in October about Prince William going bald, unlike his father.

“All aboard the train to High Barnet”, one wrote, closely followed by another wishing the royal couple all the best on their historic tour, and remarking ironically that in Charles’ new potential status, he would have to “keep his hat on”:

Has anyone else noticed that Prince Charles has more hair than Prince William these days? #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/Q2ENjE3LWf — Ross Stevens (@rossstevens_uk) 12 октября 2018 г.

Prince Charles sports unusually wild hairdo as he starts Caribbean tour in St Lucia https://t.co/QWEW5JW7nJ HRH PRINCE CHARLES. I hope you are having a lovely Caribbean Tour and that you soon will be The King Of England and Prince of Whales Charles should keep your HAT ON. — Cheryl Bell (@dog09673452) 18 марта 2019 г.

All aboard the train to High Barnet https://t.co/ObGIM9efIM — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) 18 марта 2019 г.

In his speech, the renowned climate change activist, Prince Charles called attention to efforts to create sustainable agriculture and lauded local entrepreneurs taking risks to protect the environment.

"Climate change… poses nothing short of an existential threat to this island as it does to every part of this region", Charles said, with his speech coming a few weeks after the tiny Caribbean nation of St. Lucia celebrated its 40th anniversary of independence.

The heir to the British throne is expected to visit Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and the Cayman Islands, as well as fly to Barbados, where he will join Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and subsequently spend four days in Communist Cuba. The latter part of the programme has been arranged in coordination with the British government as an indicator of the warming relationship with the Communist country.

In early March, the royal family united to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales with a major reception at Buckingham Palace, which saw leading figures in Welsh and English public life attend the event.