France to Ban Yellow Vests Protests in Areas Targeted the Most - PM

The French prime minister has promised to appoint a new head of the Paris police after the city was rocked by violent protesters, who ransacked, looted and set several prominent establishments in the centre of the French capital on fire amid ongoing Yellow Vests protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering banning all Yellow Vest protests from the Champs Elysees after protesters vandalized the famous restaurant Fouquet and several other establishments last weekend, an anonymous official from the president's office told Reuters.

Macron called a meeting with the interior and justice ministers on 18 March in wake of acts of mass vandalism committed by some of the protesters on 17 March at the Champs Elysees. He promised to take "strong measures" in order to avoid similar acts next weekend.

"What happened today at the Champs-Élysées is no longer a demonstration. These people want to destroy the Republic. Everyone who was there is complicit in what happened," Macron said in a tweet.

At the same time, France's prime minister announced that Paris chief of police Michel Delpuech, who has been in office since April 2017, will be replaced in light of the destruction that the Yellow Vest protesters committed on 17 March. Didier Lallement, the top police official from Nouvelle-Aquitaine, will be appointed new police chief on 20 March.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW