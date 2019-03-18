French European Affairs Minister Named Her Cat 'Brexit' for This Reason

As European politicians wait to review Brexit-related decisions by Westminster ahead of the 29 March deadline, some have made a personal connection to the strenuous process of Britain leaving the EU.

French official Nathalie Loiseau shared with Le Journal du Dimanche that she called her pet cat 'Brexit.' Every morning the furry animal meows loudly to be let out, according to his owner, only to refuse to go outside when the door is opened for him.

"He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then glares at me when I put him out," the European Affairs Minister said.

Ms. Loiseau's pet behaviour may to some resonate with the actions of the UK, which in 2016 voted to leave the European Union but has ever since failed to deliver a clear, unanimous will and plan on the nature of such exit.

Nathalie Loiseau, known to be tough on Brexit discussions, has previously said that a no-deal divorce would be better than a bad deal. She is one of the top candidates for Emmanuel Macron's party in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, having stretched throughout the last two years, have so failed to produce a clear plan. This week, Westminster is expected to vote for this third time on Theresa May's Brexit deal and — based on the outcome — request an extension to the leaving process.

The infighting between the UK MPs and the indecisiveness of the government as a whole on its vision for Brexit have prompted many to mock British politicians online, comparing them to cats behaving erratically.

Our cat is currently sitting in our house staring at an open door, meowing at the rain to stop; half heartedly wanting to leave but knowing that it would be a stupid idea with terrible consequences.



I like to think she's a performance artist doing a piece on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/8AVCDHAN7y — Joe Leigh (@JoeDLeigh) March 14, 2019​