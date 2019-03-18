French European Affairs Minister Named Her Cat 'Brexit' for This Reason

French official Nathalie Loiseau shared with Le Journal du Dimanche that she called her pet cat 'Brexit.' Every morning the furry animal meows loudly to be let out, according to his owner, only to refuse to go outside when the door is opened for him.
"He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then glares at me when I put him out," the European Affairs Minister said.
Ms. Loiseau's pet behaviour may to some resonate with the actions of the UK, which in 2016 voted to leave the European Union but has ever since failed to deliver a clear, unanimous will and plan on the nature of such exit.
Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, having stretched throughout the last two years, have so failed to produce a clear plan. This week, Westminster is expected to vote for this third time on Theresa May's Brexit deal and — based on the outcome — request an extension to the leaving process.
The infighting between the UK MPs and the indecisiveness of the government as a whole on its vision for Brexit have prompted many to mock British politicians online, comparing them to cats behaving erratically.
#Brexit? I'll let the cat talk. pic.twitter.com/ybtX5F7rUY— Nick DC (@nickinsussex) March 14, 2019
Our cat is currently sitting in our house staring at an open door, meowing at the rain to stop; half heartedly wanting to leave but knowing that it would be a stupid idea with terrible consequences.— Joe Leigh (@JoeDLeigh) March 14, 2019
I like to think she's a performance artist doing a piece on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/8AVCDHAN7y
Cats on #Brexit https://t.co/YwDb53J45U via @imgur— Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) March 12, 2019
If Brexit were a cat…pic.twitter.com/1BTSSX6DDy— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 16, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)