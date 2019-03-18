Northern Ireland St Patrick’s Event Incident Sees 2 Killed - Police

At least 2 people have died in incident during a St. Patrick's event at a hotel in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, Reuters reports, citing local police.

Local police have confirmed that there were 2 fatalities at Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown.

"At this stage the cause of the incident is unknown however police have commenced a full investigation into the circumstances," police service of Northern Ireland said in Twitter.

A multi agency incident is under way at Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown. ACC Mark Hamilton said: “I can confirm there are 2 fatalities at this stage and a small no of other casualties. Parents are asked to collect children from Family and Friends reception at Glenavon Hotel.” — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 18, 2019

​Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said via Twitter that "while the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene."

I’m currently at the scene at the Greenvale hotel in Cookstown. An ongoing incident is currently taking place. @BBCMarkSimpson #bbcnewsni pic.twitter.com/QklLlCVd1N — Brendan Marshall (@BJPMarshall) March 17, 2019

Earlier the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) had received several calls at about 9.30pm following reports of a number of people having sustained serious injuries, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

According to local police, the event was attended by children that were celebrating St. Patrick's day.

Police are appealing for parents of children attending the St Patrick’s event at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown to collect their children from the designated collection point at the Glenavon Hotel. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 17, 2019

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW