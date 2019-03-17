EU Reaffirms Commitment to Policy of Non-Recognition of Crimean Referendum

"The European Union remains committed to fully implementing its non-recognition policy, including through restrictive measures. The European Union calls again on UN Member States to consider similar non-recognition measures," Mogherini said.
She added the Crimea’s reunification with Russia led to negative consequences for the region’s stability.
"Russia's violations of international law have led to a dangerous increase in tensions at the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov. The unjustified use of force by Russia against Ukraine on 25 November 2018 is a reminder of the negative effects of the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula on regional stability," the statement reads.
The incident in the Kerch Strait between Russia and Ukraine, when three Ukrainian ships were detained after illegally crossing Russian border in November 2018, has further deteriorated the relationship between Moscow and the European Union.
