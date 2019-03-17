Register
13:44 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017

    German MEP Vows to Use 'All Tools' to Stop Nord Stream 2's Construction

    © REUTERS / Nord Stream 2
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4112

    Earlier this week, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the stopping of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which the document claimed boosts the EU's dependence on Russian gas supplies and threatens the bloc's energy security.

    Speaking to Newsweek, Manfred Weber, member of the European Parliament from Germany and a candidate to head the European Commission, pledged to move heaven and earth to halt the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

    He stressed that he “flatly rejects” the pipeline’s construction because Nord Stream 2 is a “purely political” rather than “economic” project.

    Weber insisted that the project runs counter to the “interests of the European Union which is why we should block it”.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Blasts US Approach to Nord Stream 2 as Racketeering on Int'l Arena

    “We already have all the tools for this, I mean the gas and energy directive”, he added, in an apparent nod to amendments to the EU Gas Directive stipulating that not only the European Commission, but also a committee of representatives from all EU countries will have to give consent to exempt the project from EU norms.

    Weber pledged that if he becomes the head of the European Commission, he would once again study the “tools” that could be used to prevent the construction of Nord Stream 2.

    Despite Russia’s repeated calls not to politicise the project’s implementation, the European Parliament passed earlier this week a resolution to stop the Nord Stream 2 project which allegedly bolsters the EU's dependence on Russian gas supplies and threatens the bloc's “strategic interests”.

    READ MORE: US Pushing Own Interests in EU When Blasting Nord Stream 2 — Bavaria Minister

    The non-binding resolution was approved by a 402 to 163 margin, with 89 abstentions.

    The document came amid Washington’s ongoing opposition to Nord Stream 2, with President Donald Trump urging EU member states, particularly Germany, to buy American LNG instead.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for her part, refuted claims last month that Nord Stream 2 would make Berlin dependent on Russia by stating that it will not be the case if her country diversifies its energy suppliers. She also slammed proposed changes to the European Gas Directive that Moscow sees as aimed at torpedoing the project.

    READ MORE: US Intervention in Nord Stream 2 Will 'Skew' Market, Hurt Investment — Journo

    The pipes produced at Europipe in Mühlheim, Germany, are transported to the Mukran logistics hub by rail
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2 / Wolfram Scheible
    Nord Stream 2 Project is Not Large Threat to US Gas - Trump's Ex-Adviser
    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, France's Engie, Austria's OMV and the Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell. The project envisions the construction of a gas pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from northwestern Russia to northeastern Germany.

    When completed later this year, the pipeline is expected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union.

    Related:

    Only EU Market to Decide If Nord Stream 2 'Worth It' - EU Commission Official
    State Dept to Make Decision on Possible Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - US Official
    Washington is Preparing Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 – Report
    US Intervention in Nord Stream 2 Will 'Skew' Market, Hurt Investment - Journo
    Tags:
    tools, implementation, project, gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, European Commission, Manfred Weber, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse