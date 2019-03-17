Register
04:26 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People Take Part in Waffen-SS Veterans March in Riga

    'What a Disgrace!': Russian Embassy Slams Waffen-SS Veterans Rally in Riga

    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Latvia condemned the march of Waffen-SS legionnaires and their supporters in the Latvian capital of Riga and called this event an act of disgrace.

    "What a disgrace! Former legionnaires of Waffen-SS and their supporters are again 'marching' with honor in the center of a European capital. And this happens on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Riga from Nazi invaders!" the embassy said on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Over 1,000 People Take Part in Waffen-SS Veterans March in Riga (PHOTOS)

    Rallies commemorating deceased members of the Latvian Legion of the Waffen-SS are held annually in Riga on 16 March. Over 1,000 people took part in the event in Riga on Saturday.

    Similarly, the Russian Embassy in Canada has also slammed the controversial event as an ignorance of "hard fact".

    March of nationalists in Ukraine
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Noisy Rally in Kiev Commemorates WWII Nazi Collaborator Bandera (PHOTOS)
    The Waffen-SS was established as an armed wing of the Nazi party. It fought alongside the German regular army in World War II and provided guards for concentration camps in Germany and abroad. It was ruled a criminal organization at post-war Nuremberg trials. The Latvian Legion was created in 1943 and it consisted of two Grenadier Divisions of the SS.

    The annual march has become a cause for harsh criticism by a number of international anti-fascist organizations as well as of governments worldwide, including Moscow.

    READ MORE: Neo-Nazis Recruit Far-Right Activists From UK to Fight in Ukraine – Reports

    In particular, Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over a surge of neo-Nazi movements and policies which glorify Nazi collaborators in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states. Rallies in memory of deceased members of the Latvian Legion of the Waffen SS in Riga and of Stepan Bandera — the leader of the Ukrainian nationalist movement and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians — are reportedly held regularly in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states.

    READ MORE: Canadian Instructors May End Up Training Neo-Nazis in Ukraine – Media

    Related:

    Over 1,000 People Take Part in Waffen-SS Veterans March in Riga (PHOTOS)
    Swedish Members of Waffen-SS Receive 'Hitler Pension' From Germany - Reports
    Nazi Hunters Demand Finland's Answer on Volunteers' War Crimes in Waffen SS
    Reaping What You Sow: Latvian Waffen SS March Was Bad Omen for Baltic States
    Latvian Waffen SS March Slap in the Face to Jews, Slavs, Anti-Fascist Latvians
    Tags:
    rally, veterans, criticism, Russian Embassy in Latvia, Waffen-SS, Riga, Latvia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse