Berlusconi Says 'Never Met' Dead Model Who Testified Against Him in Sex Trial

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has expressed his condolences for Fadil, who died on March 1 after a month-long illness, but insisted that he never met or spoke to the former showgirl.
"It's always very sad when someone as young as this dies," the 82 year old former prime minister said, according to Italian news agency ANSA. "But I never met this young woman and never spoke to her," he added.
Berlusconi called Fadil's testimony in the case against him "invented and absurd."
Fadil testified against Berlusconi in 2012, telling a court that young women had stripped for the prime minister at a lavish villa outside Milan while he was serving as Italy's prime minister. Fadil said she had attended eight of these 'prostitution parties', also known as "bunga bunga" parties, with some of women said to have engaged in sexual relations with Berlusconi.
Fadil was admitted to hospital on January 29 with severe stomach pains. Doctors have yet to identify what caused her death, but said there had been "several anomalies" in her blood samples and medical records. Italy's ANSA news agency reported Saturday that toxicology tests indicated that she died of a "mix of radioactive substances."
