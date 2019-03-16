Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Anti-Gov't Rally in Tirana – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Albanian police used tear gas and water cannons against the participants of the anti-government rally in the capital city of Tirana on Saturday after they sought to break through the security cordon around the parliament, Albanian Daily News reported.

According to the outlet, at least three protesters were injured during the rallies. Three policemen also reportedly sustained injuries after the protesters started hurling heavy items at them.

​The rallies were held at Tirana’s main square, in front of the parliament and the prime minister’s residence. The country’s authorities previously warned that the police would have to use force if the protests turned violent.

Seen at the opposition protests in Tirana, Albania — Edi Rama as Maduro, a fitting comparison since protesters also attempted to storm the parliament & oust the ruling party. pic.twitter.com/OoipgJZeSW — Zana Cimili (@zanacimili) 16 марта 2019 г.

​Over months, Albania’s largest opposition Democratic Party has been accusing Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption and economic woes, demanding his resignation and regularly organizing rallies. In February, the party’s members gave up their parliamentary seats, calling for early elections.