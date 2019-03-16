Register
16 March 2019
    German police

    Munich Police Officers Suspended From Work, Face Anti-Semitic Charges

    © AP Photo / Julian Stratenschulte/dpa
    Europe
    0 03

    This comes after the German Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported last week that state police opened an investigation in an alleged right-wing extremist network in the Frankfurt police force.

    A total of 13 Munich police officers are under investigation over work and legal violations, which include the sharing of objectionable content via social networks, the police headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

    The statement cited five officers who have been suspended from work since February, and eight others who were transferred to different duties in early March.

    READ MORE: 'Get Out, Jewish Pigs': Restaurant in Chemnitz Survives Anti-Semitic Attack

    The officers, who were part of the "Support Commando" group, are accused of sharing two YouTube videos with “possible anti-Semitic” content as well as an image of swastika graffiti in a Munich park with their former and current colleagues in chat apps.

    The evidence was discovered on one of the officers’ mobile phone that was being examined as part of a separate investigation into a possible sexual offence.

    Investigators also found a video which documents the use of electroshock Tasers on other officers during a training session, something that violates police rules.

    READ MORE: Suspect From Anti-Semitic Video Which Stirred Germany Gives Himself Up to Police

    Possible charges against the officer are currently considered by the Munich public prosecutor's office and the Bavarian State Office for Criminal Investigation.

    Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men
    © REUTERS / Finbarr O'Reilly
    EU Jewish Community Expects Anti-Semitism to Grow Over Next Decade - Survey
    Last week, state criminal police set up a special investigative group after a group of police officers allegedly sent a threatening letter to a lawyer of Turkish background who represented Islamic extremists in court. Among other threats, the officers vowed that the will “slay” the lawyer’s daughter.

    The developments come after a study by the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) revealed in July 2018 that Jews and Israelis are now most frequently threatened through the Internet, where anti-Semitic attacks and insults are becoming “more hateful and more radical”.

    READ MORE: German Aid Giant Under Fire for Reported Anti-Semitic Activity of Its Staff

    Earlier, the heads of 40 Jewish organisations based in Germany published an open letter in which they insisted that anti-Semitism should be recognised as “an attack on the inviolability of human dignity and on the foundations of the entire liberal democratic community”.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
