Register
21:09 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman lying down

    Age Checks for UK Porn Viewers Branded 'Censorship Via a Back Door'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Provisions of the Digital Economy Act 2017, which were initially expected to be enforced in 2018 but were delayed, will soon come into force - causing distress among proponents of self-regulation and protection of privacy.

    Age-verification for users trying to access content on pornographic websites is expected to be rolled out in April.

    The new rules will require websites hosting pornography to stop individuals under the age of 18 from accessing images, videos and other content. Users, searching for porn online, are meant to land on a page that doesn't show any explicit imagery. After they prove they are over 18, a user can then access the website.

    Introduction of age checks have caused privacy related concerns among users. A petition against adding the "age verification and censoring on porn sites," has been submitted on the UK parliament website.

    "We believe this is censorship via a back door. We believe this will mean the UK will block many sites (just like China does)," its authors argued.

    It is up to each website to choose an age-verification system of their choice. Their progress and compliance is meant be checked by UK's film regulator, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

    "A person contravenes this subsection if the person makes pornographic material available on the internet to persons in the United Kingdom on a commercial basis other than in a way that secures that, at any given time, the material is not normally accessible by persons under the age of 18," the Digital Economy Act states.

    Among the systems that could be used to enforce the regulation are AgeID (made by MindGeek, the company behind Pornhub, RedTube and YouPorn), AgeChecked (based in London), a private blockchain AgePass and Yoti, whose tech is used in nightclubs and supermarkets. 

    Related:

    Porn Sites to Begin Requiring Proof of Age of UK Viewers Next Month
    Muslim-Majority Bangladesh Blocks 20,000 Websites Under Anti-Porn Campaign
    Tags:
    age, pornography, children, privacy, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse