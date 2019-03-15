Register
18:00 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    BBC HQ Broadcasting House, London

    Plant or Synthetic? Angry Question Time Audience Member Supplied Chemsex Drugs

    © Sputnik / Alex Maknoton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Within mere minutes of posting the tweet's comment section was brimming with links documenting Hendron’s controversial history.

    On the 14 March edition of BBC's flagship panel discussion show Question Time, an audience member made an impassioned interjection on the subject of a second ‘Brexit' referendum — the show's producers evidently felt the clip was sufficiently incendiary to upload the clip to the official Question Time Twitter account.

    "We had a referendum. That wasn't meaningless. Say we have a second referendum, or a third referendum, where does it end?! Why don't we honour what people voted for, and take a view whether that was right or wrong? People got out of their beds, went down to their polling stations and voted. It is nothing but sheer arrogance of people that have lost, and want to subvert democracy! It will be the end of democracy in this country if parliament can't honour what they said they'd do two years ago. It's parliament's fault for not getting its own house in order!" he fulminated.

    ​Users quickly pointed out the ranter in question, Henry Hendron, has close connections to the Conservative party — and was suspended from practising law for three years after supplying ‘chemsex drugs' to his teenage boyfriend, who later died from an overdose.

    ‘Should've Known Better'

    At one point, Hendron looked tipped for greatness in life. At just 17, he addressed the 1998 Conservative Party conference and called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment. He went on to become a successful barrister, charging up to US$2,320 (£1,750) per day to a roster of celebrity clients, including Conservative MP Nadine Dorries, the Earl of Cardigan and UK Apprentice winner Stella English in her legal action against Alan Sugar's firm Viglen.

    ​That would change in January 2015, when he awoke to find his 18-year-old boyfriend Miguel Jimenez lying in bed next to him dead from a drug overdose. After police discovered Hendron's fingerprints on the jars and envelopes containing the drugs at his flat, Hendron was arrested and charged with supplying drugs.

    In a sympathetic interview with BBC Radio 4's Today Program in April 2016, Hendron stated the pair had spent a "normal" day together.

    "We had dinner, we had some wine, and my partner had quite a bit of wine, and then at midnight he just said 'shall we have some drugs?'. I was working the next day, so I didn't have any on that occasion, but he did. He had some G [GHB]. It was quite a nice experience and we went to sleep. I woke up and he was dead, next to me. I'd never seen a dead person before but when I turned him over, he was non-responsive, he was purple in the face and his face was frozen," he said.

    ​He explained that he felt "responsible" every day for Jimenez' death, as he was "older" and "should have known better".

    "I was 34 then, he was only 18. It should have been me saying 'we're not going to do this'… I didn't make that call when I should have done, and for that reason, and that reason alone, I put his tragic death on my shoulders," he added.

    However, when he was sentenced the next month, receiving a community order with 18 months supervision and 140 hours unpaid work, media reports suggested that far from a "normal" evening spent together, Jiminez' death followed a two-day chemsex drug "orgy", for which Hendron purchased US$1,330 (£1,000) worth of Mephedrone and GHB. Curiously, at least some of the drugs were provided by award-winning ex-BBC producer Alexander Parkin, who fled across rooftops to escape police when authorities raided his "reinforced chemsex drugs den", at which US$13,250 (£10,000) worth of chemsex drugs were found.

    Impending Reinstatement

    He was also banned from practising law for three years, meaning he can return to the bar in May this year.

    Drugs
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Journalist: Chemsex Drugs Will Make You Completely Lose Control of Your Body
    In the mean time, Hendron made headlines again in May 2018 when he was found to be selling "legal packages for life" via Facebook, ahead of his return to the bar. For US$2,650 (£2,000) customers could receive a lifetime's supply of "legal advice and back office support" courtesy of Hendron. For US$5,300 (£4,000), Hendron offered to throw in an unlimited amount of "court representation".

    His website — on which he refers to himself as an "accidental sailor" making a "haphazard attempt to sail around the world" — offers "legal consultancy services", while noting he cannot provide ‘reserved legal activities' as defined by the Legal Services Act 2007 and is not a "practising barrister", due to his practising certificate having been "temporarily suspended".

    "Google me if you don't know why and want to!" he suggests.

    Related:

    'Crucial' Shift: New UK Drug Strategy Focuses on Legal and 'Chemsex' Highs
    Coroner Says 'No Crime' in Dutch Model's Death After Drug-Fuelled Orgy
    'Propaganda Outlet': Scholar Calls BBC Out on Anti-Russian Bias
    UK Lawmakers Urge BBC to Resist Allegations of Anti-Brexit Bias
    Tags:
    Brexit Bias, BBC Bias, BBC plants, audience, BBC, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse